352d SOSS conducts tactical communication exercise

Airmen with the 352d Special Operation Support Squadron Communications flight adjust the position of an antenna during an exercise Aug. 5, 2020, at RAF Mildenhall, England. The exercise tested the flight’s employment of tactical communication capabilities among three geographically separated units in a simulated contested environment. Special operations forces bring unique capabilities and expertise in unconventional warfare which contributes to overall campaign planning and execution. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Joseph Barron)

Date Taken: 08.05.2020 Date Posted: 08.17.2020 Location: RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, GB