Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    352d SOSS conducts tactical communication exercise [Image 1 of 7]

    352d SOSS conducts tactical communication exercise

    RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    08.05.2020

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Joseph Barron 

    352nd Special Operations Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen with the 352d Special Operation Support Squadron Communications flight adjust the position of an antenna during an exercise Aug. 5, 2020, at RAF Mildenhall, England. The exercise tested the flight’s employment of tactical communication capabilities among three geographically separated units in a simulated contested environment. Special operations forces bring unique capabilities and expertise in unconventional warfare which contributes to overall campaign planning and execution. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Joseph Barron)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.05.2020
    Date Posted: 08.17.2020 05:14
    Photo ID: 6317046
    VIRIN: 200805-F-PZ401-1054
    Resolution: 6140x4098
    Size: 1.09 MB
    Location: RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, GB 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 352d SOSS conducts tactical communication exercise [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Joseph Barron, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    352d SOSS conducts tactical communication exercise
    352d SOSS conducts tactical communication exercise
    352d SOSS conducts tactical communication exercise
    352d SOSS conducts tactical communication exercise
    352d SOSS conducts tactical communication exercise
    352d SOSS conducts tactical communication exercise
    352d SOSS conducts tactical communication exercise

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    352d SOSS conducts tactical communication exercise

    TAGS

    communications
    Airmen
    United Kingdom
    capability
    England
    SOCEUR
    RAF Mildenhall
    exercise
    readiness
    agile
    GB
    352d SOW

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT