352d SOSS conducts tactical communication exercise

Senior Airman Hunter Oliver, 352d Special Operations Support Squadron radio frequency transmissions systems technician, communicates with an exercise partner over the radio Aug. 5, 2020, at RAF Mildenhall, England. The exercise tested the flight’s employment of tactical communication capabilities among three geographically separated units in a simulated contested environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Joseph Barron)

Date Taken: 08.05.2020 Date Posted: 08.17.2020 Location: RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, GB