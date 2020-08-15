Deployed father and son promoted together

U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer 5 David Corbi, with 1st Battalion, 137th Aviation Regiment, 28th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade, smiles at his son, Sgt. David Corbi, after being pinned to his current rank during a promotion ceremony in their honor at the 28th ECAB's mobilization station.

Date Taken: 08.15.2020
Location: FORT HOOD, TX, US