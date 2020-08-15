Deployed father and son promoted together

What are the odds...



A father and son both serve in the military, wind up in the same battalion, get sent on the same deployment, get promoted at the same time (one to the rare rank of Chief Warrant Officer 5) and are able to pin each other to their new ranks. All that when promotion ceremonies on deployment usually do not have any family members in attendance.



Whatever the odds are, recently-promoted Chief Warrant Officer 5 David D. Corbi and Sgt. David A. Corbi, both deployed with 1st Battalion, 137th Aviation Regiment, 28th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade, beat them.



CW5 Corbi and Sgt. Corbi, father and son, pinned each other to their new ranks during a ceremony at the 28th ECAB’s mobilization station with many fellow Soldiers in attendance.



“For me to pin him an NCO, I know that’s a pretty big deal,” said CW5 Corbi. “I’m just super proud he’s done it all on his own. He’s a motivated Soldier, he works hard, he’s definitely earned the rank and I’m just super proud to be there and pin it on him.”



Military service is a tradition for the Corbis. The elder Corbi’s father, grandfather and daughters all served. For Sgt. Corbi, seeing his dad reach the highest rank a warrant officer can attain is significant to him.



“It’s neat to carry on the family tradition,” said Sgt. Corbi. “I'm proud to see him reach CW5, and proud to be here for my family and friends that can’t be here to see this.”



The father and son duo deploying together is also comforting for CW5 Corbi’s wife and Sgt. Corbi’s mom. Having sent her husband on his now fifth deployment, she understands that deploying units take care of each other and become a big family. But having actual family there to take care of each other brings an extra dose of comfort.

