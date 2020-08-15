Father and son deployed together promoted

U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer 5 David Corbi, left, and Sgt. David Corbi, both with 1st Battalion, 137th Aviation Regiment, 28th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade, pose for a photo after a promotion ceremony in their honor at the 28th ECAB's mobilization station.
Date Taken:
|08.15.2020
Date Posted:
|08.16.2020 00:29
Location:
|FORT HOOD, TX, US
Deployed father and son promoted together
