Deployed father-son promoted together

U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer 5 David Corbi pins the rank of Sergeant on his son, David Corbi, both with 1st Battalion, 137th Aviation Regiment, 28th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade, at a promotion ceremony in their honor at the 28th ECAB's mobilization station.

