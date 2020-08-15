Deployed father and son promoted together

Family members tune in live as David Corbi, father, and David Corbi, son, are promoted to Chief Warrant Officer 5 and Sergeant, respectively, during a promotion ceremony in their honor at the 28th ECAB's mobilization station. The Corbis are assigned to 1st Battalion, 137th Aviation Regiment, 28th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade, and are preparing to deploy to the Middle East.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.15.2020 Date Posted: 08.16.2020 Location: FORT HOOD, TX, US