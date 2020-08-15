Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Deployed father and son promoted together [Image 3 of 4]

    Deployed father and son promoted together

    FORT HOOD, TX, UNITED STATES

    08.15.2020

    Photo by Capt. Travis Mueller 

    28th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade

    Family members tune in live as David Corbi, father, and David Corbi, son, are promoted to Chief Warrant Officer 5 and Sergeant, respectively, during a promotion ceremony in their honor at the 28th ECAB's mobilization station. The Corbis are assigned to 1st Battalion, 137th Aviation Regiment, 28th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade, and are preparing to deploy to the Middle East.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.15.2020
    Date Posted: 08.16.2020 00:29
    Photo ID: 6316376
    VIRIN: 200815-Z-IK914-403
    Resolution: 4288x2848
    Size: 3.02 MB
    Location: FORT HOOD, TX, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Deployed father and son promoted together [Image 4 of 4], by CPT Travis Mueller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Father and son deployed together promoted
    Deployed father-son promoted together
    Deployed father and son promoted together
    Deployed father and son promoted together

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Deployed father and son promoted together

    TAGS

    ceremony
    Promotion
    U.S. Central Command
    Fort Hood
    Ohio National Guard
    CENTCOM
    helicopters
    28th Infantry Division
    Deploy
    NCO
    Wisconsin National Guard
    son
    Nebraska National Guard
    father
    28th CAB
    28th
    sergeant
    Pennsylvania National Guard
    Indiana National Guard
    28th Combat Aviation Brigade
    army aviation
    West Virginia National Guard
    SGT
    628th Aviation Support Battalion
    CW5
    warrant officer
    family
    aviators
    Texas
    Helicopter
    mobilization
    mobilize
    Army
    aviation
    National Guard
    Army National Guard
    deployment
    aviator
    Oklahoma National Guard
    PAARNG
    Keystone
    ARNG
    Michigan National Guard
    28th ID
    1-137th AHB
    628th ASB
    OHARNG
    OKARNG
    New Jersey National Guard
    628
    NJARNG
    chief warrant officer 5
    INARNG
    MIARNG
    WIARNG
    104th Aviation Regiment
    WVARNG
    1-137
    1-137th Assault Helicopter Battalion
    137th Aviation Regiment
    2-104
    2-104th GSAB
    Task Force Anvil
    2-104th General Support Aviation Battalion
    NEARNG
    TF Anvil
    28th ECAB
    28th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade
    fly army
    Wings of Iron
    Roll on
    ARTCOVID19

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT