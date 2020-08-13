Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Green Mountain Boys Reach F-35 Milestone at Northern Lightning [Image 11 of 12]

    Green Mountain Boys Reach F-35 Milestone at Northern Lightning

    WI, UNITED STATES

    08.13.2020

    Photo by Julie Shea 

    158th Fighter Wing

    An F-35A Lightning II assigned to the 158th Fighter Wing, Vermont Air National Guard, participates in a training mission at Northern Lightning, a training exercise held annually at Volk Field, Wisc., Aug. 13, 2020. Lt. Col. John “Rocky” MacRae, assigned to the 134th Fighter Squadron, Vermont Air National Guard, was piloting Tail 5279, which achieved the thousandth sortie milestone for the Green Mountain Boys. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Ms. Julie M. Shea)

    Date Taken: 08.13.2020
    Date Posted: 08.14.2020 19:23
    Photo ID: 6315490
    VIRIN: 200813-Z-PL855-1228
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 13.46 MB
    Location: WI, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 4
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Green Mountain Boys Reach F-35 Milestone at Northern Lightning [Image 12 of 12], by Julie Shea, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Green Mountain Boys Reach F-35 Milestone at Northern Lightning

    Green Mountain Boys
    158fw
    VTANG
    F35Vermont
    NorthernLightning2020

