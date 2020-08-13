Green Mountain Boys Reach F-35 Milestone at Northern Lightning

Lt. Col. John “Rocky” MacRae, assigned to the 134th Fighter Squadron, Vermont Air National Guard, prepares to launch for a training mission in an F-35A Lightning II at Northern Lightning, a training exercise held annually at Volk Field, Wisc., Aug. 13, 2020. MacRae piloted Tail 5279, which achieved the thousandth sortie milestone for the Green Mountain Boys. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Ms. Julie M. Shea)

