Staff Sgt Nick Eddy, a crew chief assigned to the 158th Maintenance Group, Vermont Air National Guard, launches an F-35A Lightning II at Northern Lightning, a training exercise held annually at Volk Field, Wisc., Aug. 13, 2020. Lt. Col. John “Rocky” MacRae, assigned to the 134th Fighter Squadron, Vermont Air National Guard, was piloting this F-35, Tail 5279, which achieved the thousandth sortie milestone for the Green Mountain Boys. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Ms. Julie M. Shea)
08.13.2020
08.14.2020
|6315484
|200813-Z-PL855-0139
|5181x3454
|7.62 MB
|WI, US
|8
|4
|0
Green Mountain Boys Reach F-35 Milestone at Northern Lightning
