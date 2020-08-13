An F-35A Lightning II assigned to the 158th Fighter Wing, Vermont Air National Guard, takes off for a training mission at Northern Lightning, a training exercise held annually at Volk Field, Wisc., Aug. 13, 2020. Lt. Col. John “Rocky” MacRae, assigned to the 134th Fighter Squadron, Vermont Air National Guard, was piloting this Tail 5279, which achieved the thousandth sortie milestone for the Green Mountain Boys. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Ms. Julie M. Shea)
|Date Taken:
|08.13.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.14.2020 19:23
|Photo ID:
|6315486
|VIRIN:
|200803-Z-PL855-0193
|Resolution:
|5373x3582
|Size:
|9.99 MB
|Location:
|WI, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|4
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Green Mountain Boys Reach F-35 Milestone at Northern Lightning [Image 12 of 12], by Julie Shea, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Green Mountain Boys Reach F-35 Milestone at Northern Lightning
