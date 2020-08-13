Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Green Mountain Boys Reach F-35 Milestone at Northern Lightning [Image 2 of 12]

    Green Mountain Boys Reach F-35 Milestone at Northern Lightning

    WI, UNITED STATES

    08.13.2020

    Photo by Julie Shea 

    158th Fighter Wing

    Staff Sgt. Nick Eddy, a crew chief assigned to the 158th Maintenance Group, Vermont Air National Guard, prepares to launch an F-35A Lightning II at Northern Lightning, a training exercise held annually at Volk Field, Wisc., Aug. 13, 2020. Lt. Col. John “Rocky” MacRae, assigned to the 134th Fighter Squadron, Vermont Air National Guard, was piloting this F-35, Tail 5279, which achieved the thousandth sortie milestone for the Green Mountain Boys. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Ms. Julie M. Shea)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Green Mountain Boys Reach F-35 Milestone at Northern Lightning [Image 12 of 12], by Julie Shea, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Green Mountain Boys
    158fw
    VTANG
    F35Vermont
    NorthernLightning2020

