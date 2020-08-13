Green Mountain Boys Reach F-35 Milestone at Northern Lightning

Lt. Col. John “Rocky” MacRae, assigned to the 134th Fighter Squadron, Vermont Air National Guard, walks off the flightline at Northern Lightning, a training exercise held annually at Volk Field, Wisc., Aug. 13, 2020. MacRae piloted F-35A Lightning II Tail 5279, which achieved the thousandth sortie milestone for the Green Mountain Boys. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Ms. Julie M. Shea)

