    F-16 train over Holloman

    HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, UNITED STATES

    08.13.2020

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Christine Groening 

    49th Wing Public Affairs

    An F-16 Viper flies over Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, Aug. 13, 2020. Holloman’s 54th Fighter Group operates an extensive flying training program that graduates an average of 180 students per year and averages more than 10,800 training sorties and 14,600 flying hours per fiscal year. (U.S Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Christine Groening)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.13.2020
    Date Posted: 08.14.2020 11:59
    Photo ID: 6312875
    VIRIN: 200813-F-WZ808-1284
    Resolution: 6016x4016
    Size: 2.16 MB
    Location: HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, F-16 train over Holloman [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Christine Groening, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

