An F-16 Viper flies over Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, Aug. 13, 2020. Holloman’s 54th Fighter Group operates an extensive flying training program that graduates an average of 180 students per year and averages more than 10,800 training sorties and 14,600 flying hours per fiscal year. (U.S Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Christine Groening)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.13.2020 Date Posted: 08.14.2020 11:59 Photo ID: 6312875 VIRIN: 200813-F-WZ808-1284 Resolution: 6016x4016 Size: 2.16 MB Location: HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, F-16 train over Holloman [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Christine Groening, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.