An F-16 Viper flies over Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, Aug. 13, 2020. The 49th Wing is the Air Force’s premiere training base for F-16 Viper and MQ-9 Reaper aircrew; training on average 800 students per year, averaging more than 10,800 sorties and 14,600 flying hours per fiscal year. (U.S Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Christine Groening)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.13.2020 Date Posted: 08.14.2020 11:59 Photo ID: 6312872 VIRIN: 200813-F-WZ808-1274 Resolution: 6016x4016 Size: 1.7 MB Location: HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, F-16 train over Holloman [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Christine Groening, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.