    HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, UNITED STATES

    08.13.2020

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Christine Groening 

    49th Wing Public Affairs

    An F-16 Viper over Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, Aug. 13, 2020. The F-16 is a highly maneuverable aircraft that has proven itself as a valued multirole fighter in air-to-air combat and air-to-surface attack scenarios. (U.S Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Christine Groening)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.13.2020
    Date Posted: 08.14.2020 11:59
    Photo ID: 6312869
    VIRIN: 200813-F-WZ808-1269
    Resolution: 6016x4016
    Size: 2.14 MB
    Location: HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, F-16 train over Holloman [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Christine Groening, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

