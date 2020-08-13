An F-16 Viper taxis on the flightline, Aug. 13, 2020, on Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico. An F-16 can reach up to 1,500 miles per hour at a range of 1,740 nautical miles. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Christine Groening)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.13.2020 Date Posted: 08.14.2020 11:59 Photo ID: 6312870 VIRIN: 200813-F-WZ808-1024 Resolution: 5784x3861 Size: 2.91 MB Location: HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, F-16 train over Holloman [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Christine Groening, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.