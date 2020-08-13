An F-16 Viper assigned to the 311th Fighter Squadron, flies over Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, Aug. 13, 2020. Since Sept. 11, 2001, the F-16 has been a major component of the Combat Air Forces committed to the war on terrorism by flying thousands of sorties. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Christine Groening)
|Date Taken:
|08.13.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.14.2020 11:59
|Photo ID:
|6312867
|VIRIN:
|200813-F-WZ808-1215
|Resolution:
|6016x4016
|Size:
|1.97 MB
|Location:
|HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, F-16 train over Holloman [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Christine Groening, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
