F-16 train over Holloman

An F-16 Viper takes off from the flightline, Aug. 13, 2020, on Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico. An F-16 can reach up to 1,500 miles per hour at a range of 1,740 nautical miles. Since Sept. 11, 2001, the F-16 has been a major component of the Combat Air Forces committed to the war on terrorism by flying thousands of sorties. (U.S Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Christine Groening)

