An F-16 Viper takes off from the flightline, Aug. 13, 2020, on Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico. An F-16 can reach up to 1,500 miles per hour at a range of 1,740 nautical miles. Since Sept. 11, 2001, the F-16 has been a major component of the Combat Air Forces committed to the war on terrorism by flying thousands of sorties. (U.S Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Christine Groening)
|Date Taken:
|08.13.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.14.2020 11:59
|Photo ID:
|6312873
|VIRIN:
|200813-F-WZ808-1276
|Resolution:
|6016x4016
|Size:
|1.47 MB
|Location:
|HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US
This work, F-16 train over Holloman [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Christine Groening, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
