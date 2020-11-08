Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    3rd BCT, 82nd Airborne Division Jumps into Exercise Panther Storm [Image 7 of 9]

    3rd BCT, 82nd Airborne Division Jumps into Exercise Panther Storm

    FORT BRAGG, NC, UNITED STATES

    08.11.2020

    Photo by Pfc. Brittany Downing 

    82nd Airborne Division

    2nd Lt. Hayden Pilgrim and Pvt. 1st Class Caleb Slater, Paratroopers with 2nd Battalion, 505th Parachute Infantry Regiment, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, wait as the rest of their chalk don parachutes during Exercise Panther Storm at Passenger Terminal Two, Fort Bragg, N.C., August 11, 2020. Panther Storm is a readiness exercise testing the All American Division’s ability to rapidly deploy anywhere in the world in under 18 hours.
    (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Brittany Downing, 22nd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)

    parachute
    82nd
    exercise
    readiness
    airborne
    army
    pantherstorm

