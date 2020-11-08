3rd BCT, 82nd Airborne Division Jumps into Exercise Panther Storm

2nd Lt. Hayden Pilgrim and Pvt. 1st Class Caleb Slater, Paratroopers with 2nd Battalion, 505th Parachute Infantry Regiment, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, wait as the rest of their chalk don parachutes during Exercise Panther Storm at Passenger Terminal Two, Fort Bragg, N.C., August 11, 2020. Panther Storm is a readiness exercise testing the All American Division’s ability to rapidly deploy anywhere in the world in under 18 hours.

(U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Brittany Downing, 22nd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)

Date Taken: 08.11.2020 Location: FORT BRAGG, NC, US Photo by PFC Brittany Downing