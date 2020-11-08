Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    3rd BCT, 82nd Airborne Division Jumps into Exercise Panther Storm

    3rd BCT, 82nd Airborne Division Jumps into Exercise Panther Storm

    Photo By Pfc. Brittany Downing | Paratroopers with 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division prepare to parachute...... read more read more

    FORT BRAGG, NC, UNITED STATES

    08.11.2020

    Story by Pfc. Brittany Downing 

    82nd Airborne Division

    Paratroopers with 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division prepare to execute a tactical night jump during Exercise Panther Storm at Fort Bragg, N.C., August 11, 2020. Panther Storm is a joint forces operation simulating and testing a Paratrooper’s abilities to perform in combat situations.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 08.11.2020
    Date Posted: 08.14.2020 10:44
    Story ID: 375992
    Location: FORT BRAGG, NC, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 3rd BCT, 82nd Airborne Division Jumps into Exercise Panther Storm, by PFC Brittany Downing, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    parachute
    82nd
    exercise
    readiness
    airborne
    army
    pantherstorm

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT