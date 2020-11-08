Paratroopers with 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division prepare to execute a tactical night jump during Exercise Panther Storm at Fort Bragg, N.C., August 11, 2020. Panther Storm is a joint forces operation simulating and testing a Paratrooper’s abilities to perform in combat situations.
|Date Taken:
|08.11.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.14.2020 10:44
|Story ID:
|375992
|Location:
|FORT BRAGG, NC, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 3rd BCT, 82nd Airborne Division Jumps into Exercise Panther Storm, by PFC Brittany Downing, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
