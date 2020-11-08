3rd BCT, 82nd Airborne Division Jumps into Exercise Panther Storm

Photo By Pfc. Brittany Downing | Paratroopers with 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division prepare to parachute...... read more read more

Photo By Pfc. Brittany Downing | Paratroopers with 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division prepare to parachute onto Holland Drop Zone during Exercise Panther Storm on Fort Bragg, N.C., August 11, 2020. Panther Storm is a readiness exercise testing the All American Division's ability to rapidly deploy anywhere in the world in under 18 hours. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Brittany Downing, 22nd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)