3rd BCT, 82nd Airborne Division Jumps into Exercise Panther Storm

Sgt. 1st Class Joshua Vaughn, a Jumpmaster assigned to 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, gives the 10-minute warning for one of Exercise Panther Storm’s aircraft parachuting onto Holland Drop Zone on Fort Brag, N.C., August 11, 2020. Panther Storm is a readiness exercise testing the All American Division’s ability to rapidly deploy anywhere in the world in under 18 hours.

(U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Brittany Downing, 22nd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)

