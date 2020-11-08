A Jumpmaster with 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, checks on the status of the Paratroopers in his chalk at Passenger Terminal Two during Exercise Panther Storm on Fort Bragg, N.C., August 11, 2020. Panther Storm is a joint operation simulation to test Paratroopers abilities to perform in combat situations. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Brittany Downing, 22nd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.11.2020 Date Posted: 08.14.2020 10:44 Photo ID: 6312296 VIRIN: 200811-A-KZ825-1003 Resolution: 5472x3648 Size: 6.71 MB Location: FORT BRAGG, NC, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 1 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 3rd BCT, 82nd Airborne Division Jumps into Exercise Panther Storm [Image 9 of 9], by PFC Brittany Downing, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.