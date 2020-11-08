Pvt. Matthew Philips, assigned to 1st Battalion, 319th Field Artillery Regiment, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, checks the parachute of Sgt. Tylor Hickingbottom, assigned to 2nd Battalion, 505th Parachute Infantry Regiment, 3rd BCT, 82nd Abn. Div., in preparation for Airborne operations as part of Exercise Panther Storm at Passenger Terminal Two, Fort Bragg, N.C., August 11, 2020. Paratroopers “buddy rig” each other to ensure the parachute is properly fitted prior to Jumpmaster pre-inspection. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Brittany Downing, 22nd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.11.2020 Date Posted: 08.14.2020 10:44 Photo ID: 6312297 VIRIN: 200811-A-KZ825-1005 Resolution: 4868x3245 Size: 4.55 MB Location: FORT BRAGG, NC, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 1 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 3rd BCT, 82nd Airborne Division Jumps into Exercise Panther Storm [Image 9 of 9], by PFC Brittany Downing, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.