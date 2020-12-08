3rd BCT, 82nd Airborne Division Jumps into Operation Panther Storm.

A Paratrooper, assigned to 505th Parachute Infantry Regiment, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, scans sectors of fire as a part of Operation Panther Storm at the Normandy Drop Zone, Fort Bragg, N.C., August 12, 2020. Panther Storm is the brigade's joint forcible entry exercise conducted on Fort Bragg's Normandy Drop Zone involving a mass-tactical airborne assault. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Isaiah Raibon, 22nd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)

