A Paratrooper with 505th Parachute Infantry Regiment, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division communicates with his leadership during Operation Panther Storm. Panther Storm is a brigade-level training exercise designed to sharpen Paratroopers’ ability to deploy anywhere in the world within 18 hours, fight and win against U.S. adversaries. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Isaiah Raibon, 22nd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.12.2020 Date Posted: 08.13.2020 20:23 Photo ID: 6310364 VIRIN: 200812-A-ZR735-0014 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 8.14 MB Location: FORT BRAGG, NC, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 2 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 3rd BCT, 82nd Airborne Division Jumps into Operation Panther Storm. [Image 10 of 10], by PFC Isaiah Raibon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.