Paratroopers with 505th Parachute Infantry Regiment, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division performs tactical training during Operation Panther Storm at the Normandy Drop Zone, Fort Bragg, N.C., August, 12, 2020. Operation Panther Storm is a tactical combat exercise to test Paratroopers’ ability to perform in combat. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Isaiah Raibon, 22nd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.12.2020 Date Posted: 08.13.2020 20:23 Photo ID: 6310362 VIRIN: 200812-A-ZR735-0013 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 8.15 MB Location: FORT BRAGG, NC, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 2 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 3rd BCT, 82nd Airborne Division Jumps into Operation Panther Storm. [Image 10 of 10], by PFC Isaiah Raibon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.