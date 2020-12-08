A Paratrooper with 505th Parachute Infantry Regiment, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division performs tactical combat casualty care on a fellow Paratrooper as a part of Operation Panther Storm at the Normandy Drop Zone, Fort Bragg, N.C., August 12, 2020. Panther Storm is a tactical training exercise to test Paratroopers’ ability to perform in combat. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Isaiah Raibon, 22nd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)
|Date Taken:
|08.12.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.13.2020 20:23
|Photo ID:
|6310377
|VIRIN:
|200812-A-ZR735-0046
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|7.6 MB
|Location:
|FORT BRAGG, NC, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|2
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 3rd BCT, 82nd Airborne Division Jumps into Operation Panther Storm. [Image 10 of 10], by PFC Isaiah Raibon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
