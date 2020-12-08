Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    3rd BCT, 82nd Airborne Division Jumps into Operation Panther Storm.

    3rd BCT, 82nd Airborne Division Jumps into Operation Panther Storm.

    FORT BRAGG, NC, UNITED STATES

    08.12.2020

    Photo by Pfc. Isaiah Raibon 

    82nd Airborne Division

    A Paratrooper with 505th Parachute Infantry Regiment, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division requests a 9-line medevac report during Operation Panther Storm at the Normandy Drop Zone, Fort Bragg, N.C. August 12, 2020. Panther Storm is a brigade-level training exercise designed to sharpen Paratroopers’ ability to deploy anywhere in the world within 18 hours, fight and win against U.S. adversaries. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Isaiah Raibon, 22nd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)

    Date Taken: 08.12.2020
    Date Posted: 08.13.2020 20:24
    Photo ID: 6310382
    VIRIN: 200812-A-ZR735-0074
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 6.82 MB
    Location: FORT BRAGG, NC, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 3rd BCT, 82nd Airborne Division Jumps into Operation Panther Storm. [Image 10 of 10], by PFC Isaiah Raibon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Infantry
    Paratrooper
    Airborne
    FortBragg

