    Air Force designates new cyberspace, communications heritage center [Image 6 of 6]

    Air Force designates new cyberspace, communications heritage center

    SCOTT AFB, IL, UNITED STATES

    02.10.2020

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Shannon Moorehead 

    375th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    Brig. Gen. Chad D. Raduege and Lt. Gen. Mary F. O’Brien represented Air Combat Command and the Air Force’s cyber and intel community during the dedication of the Air Force’s first-ever Cyberspace and Communications Heritage Center on Feb. 10, 2020, at Scott Air Force Base, Ill. Raduege is the Director of Cyberspace and Information Dominance and Chief Information Officer, ACC, and O’Brien is the Deputy Chief of Staff for Intelligence, Surveillance, Reconnaissance and Cyber Effects Operation, Headquarters U.S. Air Force, Arlington Va. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Shannon Moorehead)

    Air Force designates new cyberspace, communications heritage center

    Scott AFB
    Cyberspace Communications Heritage Center

