    Air Force designates new cyberspace, communications heritage center [Image 2 of 6]

    Air Force designates new cyberspace, communications heritage center

    SCOTT AFB, IL, UNITED STATES

    02.10.2020

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Shannon Moorehead 

    375th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    A four-rotor Naval Enigma (M4) machine Feb. 10, 2020, at Scott Air Force Base, Ill. Around 1,600 devices were created and there remains around 100 in existence. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Shannon Moorehead)

    Date Taken: 02.10.2020
    Date Posted: 08.13.2020 16:26
    Location: SCOTT AFB, IL, US
