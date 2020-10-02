A four-rotor Naval Enigma (M4) machine Feb. 10, 2020, at Scott Air Force Base, Ill. Around 1,600 devices were created and there remains around 100 in existence. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Shannon Moorehead)
|Date Taken:
|02.10.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.13.2020 16:26
|Photo ID:
|6310110
|VIRIN:
|200210-F-HF074-1002
|Resolution:
|6016x4016
|Size:
|938.31 KB
|Location:
|SCOTT AFB, IL, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Air Force designates new cyberspace, communications heritage center [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Shannon Moorehead, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Air Force designates new cyberspace, communications heritage center
