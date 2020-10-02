Brig. Gen. Chad D. Raduege provides opening remarks during the Air Force’s dedication of it’s first-ever Cyberspace and Communications Heritage Center on Feb. 10, 2020, at Scott Air Force Base, Ill. Raduege is Director of Cyberspace and Information Dominance and Chief Information Officer, Headquarters Air Combat Command, (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Shannon Moorehead)
|02.10.2020
|08.13.2020 16:26
|6310108
|200210-F-HF074-1050
|6016x4016
|737.44 KB
|SCOTT AFB, IL, US
|0
|0
|0
Air Force designates new cyberspace, communications heritage center
