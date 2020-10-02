Lt. Gen. Mary F. O’Brien helped to officially unveil the new signage for the Air Force’s Cyberspace and Communications Heritage Center on Feb. 10, 2020, at Scott Air Force Base, Ill. She is the Deputy Chief of Staff for Intelligence, Surveillance, Reconnaissance and Cyber Effects Operation, Headquarters U.S. Air Force, Arlington Va.. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Shannon Moorehead)
|Date Taken:
|02.10.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.13.2020 16:26
|Photo ID:
|6310113
|VIRIN:
|200210-F-HF074-1077
|Resolution:
|4633x3186
|Size:
|683.08 KB
|Location:
|SCOTT AFB, IL, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Air Force designates new cyberspace, communications heritage center [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Shannon Moorehead, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Air Force designates new cyberspace, communications heritage center
