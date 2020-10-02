The switch board that made the call alerting the United States that Pearl Harbor was under attack during the start of World War II Feb. 10, 2020, at Scott Air Force Base, Ill. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Shannon Moorehead)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.10.2020 Date Posted: 08.13.2020 16:26 Photo ID: 6310112 VIRIN: 200210-F-HF074-1004 Resolution: 6016x4016 Size: 1.15 MB Location: SCOTT AFB, IL, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Air Force designates new cyberspace, communications heritage center [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Shannon Moorehead, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.