The switch board that made the call alerting the United States that Pearl Harbor was under attack during the start of World War II Feb. 10, 2020, at Scott Air Force Base, Ill. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Shannon Moorehead)
|Date Taken:
|02.10.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.13.2020 16:26
|Photo ID:
|6310112
|VIRIN:
|200210-F-HF074-1004
|Resolution:
|6016x4016
|Size:
|1.15 MB
|Location:
|SCOTT AFB, IL, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Air Force designates new cyberspace, communications heritage center [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Shannon Moorehead, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Air Force designates new cyberspace, communications heritage center
LEAVE A COMMENT