    Air Force designates new cyberspace, communications heritage center [Image 5 of 6]

    Air Force designates new cyberspace, communications heritage center

    SCOTT AFB, IL, UNITED STATES

    02.10.2020

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Shannon Moorehead 

    375th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    Attendees at the Cyberspace and Communications Heritage Center dedication ceremony on Feb. 5, 2020, at Scott Air Force Base, Ill. The ceremony honored the vast efforts in collecting communications cyberspace, and information artifacts over a 30 year period. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Shannon Moorehead)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.10.2020
    Date Posted: 08.13.2020 16:26
    Photo ID: 6310115
    VIRIN: 200210-F-HF074-1094
    Resolution: 4678x3128
    Size: 807.55 KB
    Location: SCOTT AFB, IL, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force designates new cyberspace, communications heritage center [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Shannon Moorehead, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Scott AFB
    Cyberspace and Communications Heritage Center

