Attendees at the Cyberspace and Communications Heritage Center dedication ceremony on Feb. 5, 2020, at Scott Air Force Base, Ill. The ceremony honored the vast efforts in collecting communications cyberspace, and information artifacts over a 30 year period. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Shannon Moorehead)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.10.2020 Date Posted: 08.13.2020 16:26 Photo ID: 6310115 VIRIN: 200210-F-HF074-1094 Resolution: 4678x3128 Size: 807.55 KB Location: SCOTT AFB, IL, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Air Force designates new cyberspace, communications heritage center [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Shannon Moorehead, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.