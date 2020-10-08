786th CES Airman executes training through innovation, resourcefulness

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Sarah Walser, 786th Civil Engineer Squadron emergency management training noncommissioned officer in charge, demonstrates the use of a reactive skin decontamination lotion sponge at a chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear defense training facility at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Aug. 10, 2020. Leadership from the 86th Airlift Wing named Walser Airlifter of the Week for her work securing training for the wing’s combat and disaster response force Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class John R. Wright)

