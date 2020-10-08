Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    786th CES Airman executes training through innovation, resourcefulness [Image 3 of 6]

    786th CES Airman executes training through innovation, resourcefulness

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    08.10.2020

    Photo by Airman 1st Class John Wright 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Sarah Walser, 786th Civil Engineer Squadron emergency management training noncommissioned officer in charge, leads a meeting with the 86th Security Forces Squadron K-9 unit at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Aug. 10, 2020. Walser was awarded Airlifter of the Week for her innovative efforts to work with multiple agencies to meet a wide array of training initiatives. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class John R. Wright)

    IMAGE INFO

