U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Sarah Walser, 786th Civil Engineer Squadron emergency management training noncommissioned officer in charge, leads a meeting with the 86th Security Forces Squadron K-9 unit at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Aug. 10, 2020. Walser was awarded Airlifter of the Week for her innovative efforts to work with multiple agencies to meet a wide array of training initiatives. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class John R. Wright)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.10.2020 Date Posted: 08.13.2020 04:48 Photo ID: 6308480 VIRIN: 200810-F-KY598-1006 Resolution: 4965x3310 Size: 9.53 MB Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE Web Views: 2 Downloads: 1 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 786th CES Airman executes training through innovation, resourcefulness [Image 6 of 6], by A1C John Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.