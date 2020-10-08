U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Sarah Walser, 786th Civil Engineer Squadron emergency management training noncommissioned officer in charge, leads a meeting with the 86th Security Forces Squadron K-9 unit at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Aug. 10, 2020. Walser was awarded Airlifter of the Week for her innovative efforts to work with multiple agencies to meet a wide array of training initiatives. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class John R. Wright)
|Date Taken:
|08.10.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.13.2020 04:48
|Photo ID:
|6308480
|VIRIN:
|200810-F-KY598-1006
|Resolution:
|4965x3310
|Size:
|9.53 MB
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 786th CES Airman executes training through innovation, resourcefulness [Image 6 of 6], by A1C John Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
786th CES Airman executes training through innovation, resourcefulness
LEAVE A COMMENT