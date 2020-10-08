786th CES Airman executes training through innovation, resourcefulness

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Sarah Walser, 786th Civil Engineer Squadron emergency management training noncommissioned officer in charge, demonstrates the placement of M8 paper on a stanchion at a chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear defense training facility at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Aug. 10, 2020. Walser was recognized as Airlifter of the Week for her coordination of all emergency management training, including the CBRN defense course, for 86 units across Ramstein and its geographically separated units. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class John R. Wright)

