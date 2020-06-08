U.S. Air Force Col. Matt S. Husemann, 86th Airlift Wing vice commander, recognizes Staff Sgt. Sarah Walser, 786th Civil Engineer Squadron emergency management training noncommissioned officer in charge, as Airlifter of the Week at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Aug. 6, 2020. Walser was recognized for her innovation and resourcefulness in the coordination of emergency management training for 4,500 Airmen annually. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class John R. Wright)
|Date Taken:
|08.06.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.13.2020 04:48
|Photo ID:
|6308476
|VIRIN:
|200806-F-KY598-1039
|Resolution:
|3721x2481
|Size:
|5.09 MB
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 786th CES Airman executes training through innovation, resourcefulness [Image 6 of 6], by A1C John Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
786th CES Airman executes training through innovation, resourcefulness
LEAVE A COMMENT