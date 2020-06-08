U.S. Air Force Col. Matt S. Husemann, 86th Airlift Wing vice commander, recognizes Staff Sgt. Sarah Walser, 786th Civil Engineer Squadron emergency management training noncommissioned officer in charge, as Airlifter of the Week at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Aug. 6, 2020. Walser was recognized for her innovation and resourcefulness in the coordination of emergency management training for 4,500 Airmen annually. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class John R. Wright)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.06.2020 Date Posted: 08.13.2020 04:48 Photo ID: 6308476 VIRIN: 200806-F-KY598-1039 Resolution: 3721x2481 Size: 5.09 MB Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE Web Views: 3 Downloads: 1 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 786th CES Airman executes training through innovation, resourcefulness [Image 6 of 6], by A1C John Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.