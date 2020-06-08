786th CES Airman executes training through innovation, resourcefulness

U.S. Air Force Col. Christopher B. Meeker, 86th Civil Engineer Group commander, right, and Master Sgt. Nick Barnum, 786th Civil Engineer Squadron emergency management section chief, center, pose for a photo with Staff Sgt. Sarah Walser, 786th CES emergency management training noncommissioned officer in charge, after congratulating her on being awarded Airlifter of the Week at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Aug. 6, 2020. Walser coordinates all emergency management training, including the chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear defense course, for Airmen assigned to the 86th Airlift Wing, 435th Air Ground Operations Wing and 521st Air Mobility Operations Wing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class John R. Wright)

