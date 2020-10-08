786th CES Airman executes training through innovation, resourcefulness

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Sarah Walser, 786th Civil Engineer Squadron emergency management training noncommissioned officer in charge, poses for a photo at a chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear defense training facility at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Aug. 10, 2020. Walser was awarded Airlifter of the Week for exceeding standards in her work coordinating and instructing emergency management trainings. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class John R. Wright)

