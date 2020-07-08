635th Materiel Maintenance Group supports Little Rock AFB cooperative fuel effort

Airmen from the 635th Materiel Maintenance Group push two fuel bladders onto a C-130J Super Hercules with Airmen from Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, on Holloman AFB, New Mexico, Aug. 7, 2020. The cross-training on Ariel Bulk Fuel Delivery System equipment between Holloman and Little Rock Airmen increases Air Force global reach. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Adrian Salazar)

