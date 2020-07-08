635th Materiel Maintenance Group supports Little Rock AFB cooperative fuel effort

A fuel pump and fuel bladders sit in a C-130J Super Hercules on Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, Aug. 7, 2020. The equipment was transported to Little Rock Air Force Base AFB, Arkansas, to be used to train total force warfighters on unique refueling capabilities, increasing Air Force readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Adrian Salazar)
