635th Materiel Maintenance Group supports Little Rock AFB cooperative fuel effort

Airmen from the 635th Materiel Maintenance Group, lift a fuel pump onto a C-130J Super Hercules on Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, Aug. 7, 2020. The pump was transported to Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, to be used to train total force warfighters on unique refueling capabilities, increasing Air Force readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Adrian Salazar)

Date Taken: 08.07.2020 Date Posted: 08.12.2020 Location: HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US