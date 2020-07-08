A C-130J Super Hercules from Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas lands on the flightline at Holloman AFB, New Mexico, Aug. 7, 2020. The C-130 was loaded with Ariel Bulk Fuel Delivery System equipment to assist with training missions at Little Rock. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Adrian Salazar)
This work, 635th Materiel Maintenance Group supports Little Rock AFB cooperative fuel effort [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Adrian Salazar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
