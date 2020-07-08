A C-130J Super Hercules from Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas lands on the flightline at Holloman AFB, New Mexico, Aug. 7, 2020. The C-130 was loaded with Ariel Bulk Fuel Delivery System equipment to assist with training missions at Little Rock. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Adrian Salazar)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.07.2020 Date Posted: 08.12.2020 18:30 Photo ID: 6307468 VIRIN: 200807-F-ID578-1006 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 20.44 MB Location: HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 635th Materiel Maintenance Group supports Little Rock AFB cooperative fuel effort [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Adrian Salazar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.