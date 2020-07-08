Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    635th Materiel Maintenance Group supports Little Rock AFB cooperative fuel effort [Image 6 of 6]

    635th Materiel Maintenance Group supports Little Rock AFB cooperative fuel effort

    HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, UNITED STATES

    08.07.2020

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Adrian Salazar 

    49th Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen from the 635th Materiel Maintenance Group load a fuel pump onto a C-130J Super Hercules, with Airmen from Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, on Holloman AFB, New Mexico, Aug. 7, 2020. The Ariel Bulk Fuel Delivery System equipment transfer and training between Holloman and Little Rock Airmen increases Air Force global reach. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman 1st Class Adrian Salazar)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.07.2020
    Date Posted: 08.12.2020 18:30
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 635th Materiel Maintenance Group supports Little Rock AFB cooperative fuel effort [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Adrian Salazar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Little Rock Air Force Base
    Holloman
    Holloman Air Force Base
    Air force
    C-130
    AFB
    Bear Base
    Basic Expeditionary Airfield Resources
    19th Logistics Readiness Squadron
    Ariel Bulk Fuel Delivery System

