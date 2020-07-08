635th Materiel Maintenance Group supports Little Rock AFB cooperative fuel effort

Airmen from the Basic Expeditionary Airfield Resources Base wait to load equipment onto a C-130J Super Hercules with two Airmen from Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, on Holloman AFB, New Mexico, Aug. 7, 2020. The Ariel Bulk Fuel Delivery System equipment provided will be used in training missions at Little Rock. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Adrian Salazar)
