Airmen from the Basic Expeditionary Airfield Resources Base wait to load equipment onto a C-130J Super Hercules with two Airmen from Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, on Holloman AFB, New Mexico, Aug. 7, 2020. The Ariel Bulk Fuel Delivery System equipment provided will be used in training missions at Little Rock. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Adrian Salazar)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.07.2020 Date Posted: 08.12.2020 18:29 Photo ID: 6307466 VIRIN: 200807-F-ID578-1002 Resolution: 7011x3613 Size: 14.71 MB Location: HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 635th Materiel Maintenance Group supports Little Rock AFB cooperative fuel effort [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Adrian Salazar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.