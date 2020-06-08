Hurricane Ready: firefighters provide chain saw training

U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Gorge Guzman, 331st Transportation Company, 11th Trans Battalion, 7th Trans Brigade (Expeditionary) boatswain’s mate, cuts a tree branch using a chainsaw during training by the 733rd Civil Engineer Division Fire Department at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Aug. 6, 2020. According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, chainsaw use accounts for approximately 36,000 injuries treated in emergency departments each year, which increases after hurricanes and other natural disasters. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kaylee Dubois)

