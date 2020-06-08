Hurricane Ready: firefighters provide chain saw training

U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Gorge Guzman, 331st Transportation Company, 11th Trans Battalion, 7th Trans Brigade (Expeditionary) boatswain’s mate, practice turning on a chainsaw during training at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Aug. 6, 2020. The fire department teaches proper chainsaw safety and use each year before hurricane season begins to help increase the station’s readiness and response after a natural disaster. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kaylee Dubois)

