    Hurricane Ready: firefighters provide chain saw training [Image 2 of 5]

    Hurricane Ready: firefighters provide chain saw training

    JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, UNITED STATES

    08.06.2020

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Kaylee Dubois 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Gorge Guzman, 331st Transportation Company, 11th Trans Battalion, 7th Trans Brigade (Expeditionary) boatswain’s mate, practice turning on a chainsaw during training at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Aug. 6, 2020. The fire department teaches proper chainsaw safety and use each year before hurricane season begins to help increase the station’s readiness and response after a natural disaster. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kaylee Dubois)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hurricane Ready: firefighters provide chain saw training [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Kaylee Dubois, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

