Stephen DuChemin, 733rd Civil Engineer Division Fire Department station chief, and Tim Scott, 733rd CED Fire Department lieutenant, instruct U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Gorge Guzman, 331st Transportation Company, 11th Trans Battalion, 7th Trans Brigade (Expeditionary) boatswain’s mate, on proper chainsaw etiquette during training at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Aug. 6, 2020. Along with providing passage for emergency vehicles, debris removal delivers a wide range of benefits for the base, including preventing flooding and road erosion. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kaylee Dubois)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.06.2020 Date Posted: 08.10.2020 15:59 Photo ID: 6302624 VIRIN: 200806-F-AR942-1019 Resolution: 5831x3887 Size: 7.42 MB Location: JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Hurricane Ready: firefighters provide chain saw training [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Kaylee Dubois, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.